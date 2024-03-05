Begin typing your search...

We lost the SF in first hour on Day 1: TN coach

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 March 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-05 00:30:52.0  )
We lost the SF in first hour on Day 1: TN coach
Mumbai’s players celebrate after winning their Ranji Trophy semi-final

MUMBAI: Skipper R Sai Kishore’s inner voice has played a big role in bringing Tamil Nadu this far but his decision to bat on a seaming wicket against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semifinal was wrong, said Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni on Monday.

In what turned out to be a surprising call which prompted reactions including those from R Ashwin and Saurashtra’s Jaydev Unadkat, Sai Kishore put his side in to bat first on a seaming wicket which had Tamil Nadu reeling at 42/5 inside the first session.

“The moment I saw the wicket I exactly knew what we were going to get,” Kulkarni told the media after the match. “When I saw that they had played on a different pitch in the quarterfinal and what wicket they gave, (that) moment I realised that this is a seaming-friendly wicket and it was going to be a very tough match, we would have to play really well to win this game.

“I always speak straightforward — we lost the match at 9’o clock on Day One. Everything was set, we won the toss, as a coach, as a Mumbaikar, I know the conditions well. We should have bowled but the captain had some different instinct.”

DTNEXT Bureau

