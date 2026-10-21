Mumbai crush Himachal Pradesh by an innings and 97 runs in Ranji Trophy

After posting a massive 528 for eight declared, which was bolstered by Sarfaraz Khan’s 154 and Akash Anand’s 117, Mumbai bowled out the hosts Himachal Pradesh for 291 in their second innings.

Himachal Pradesh were earlier shot out for a mere 140 in the first innings, in reply to which Mumbai had posted the big total in their only innings while taking a lead of 388 runs.

Right-arm fast bowler Mohit Avasthi was the pick among the bowlers for Mumbai, returning 5/44 while Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani claimed two wickets apiece. Pacer Sylvester D’Souza took one wicket.

Skipper Pukhraj Mann (50) and Vaibhav Kalta (63) provided some resistance on the final day when Himachal Pradesh resumed at 144 for three.

Both Mann and Kalta were able to bring up their fifties but Himachal Pradesh rolled over without much resistance on the final day of the contest.