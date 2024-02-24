Mumbai City beats Chennaiyin to strengthen claim in League Shield race

CHENNAI: Mumbai City FC equalled table topper Odisha FC (31 points each) with a 2-0 victory, thanks to a brace by substitute Bipin Singh against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Juggernauts continue to hold the first place due to its superior goal difference (+14), as compared to Mumbai City FC (+12).

On Friday, both Farukh Choudhary and Lallianzuala Chhangte came touchingly close to wrapping up the same in either half of the game. Farukh, searching his second goal of the season, spotted a fantastic opportunity when Phurba Lachenpa advanced from his position to halt an onrushing Chennaiyin FC attack at the brink of the halftime whistle.

The attacker launched a sublime effort targeting the top corner of the net, but the Islanders’ fullback Akash Mishra rushed to the goal-line to make a last-ditch headed clearance that kept Mumbai City at bay going into the break.

Later in the second half, Lazar Ćirković fouled Mumbai City defender Thaer Krouma inside the box to hand a spot-kick to the visitor. Chhangte stepped up for the duties from 12 yards out, but tumbled terribly, launching an effort that flew straight into the stands, not even troubling Chennaiyin goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.

However, just as it appeared that the Islanders might be out of ideas, Petr Kratky unleashed his trump card Bipin Singh off the bench, and the winger made all the difference in the final 20-odd minutes. Displaying his skills, he caught the Marina Machans completely off guard, Bipin initiated a solo effort from left of the box with the ball finding its way past Majumder pretty comfortably to open the scoring in the 71st minute.

That opened the gateway for the Islanders further, with Bipin now hitting strongly on the counter, exploiting the spaces left vacant by Chennaiyin in the back.

As the game entered added time of the second half, he received a pass by new Spanish recruit Iker Guarrotxena on the move, before drilling it into the bottom right corner to seal the game.