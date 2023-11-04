Muller terms Dortmund game most thrilling encounter in his career

BERLIN: Ahead of the Classico against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, the reigning German champion Bayern Munich remains in a shock-like state.



"We are still devastated after the exit from the German Cup. And, yes, I call it a shock-like state as this is not our expectation," 34-year-old Thomas Muller said.

The Bavarian icon noted, "lick our wounds for a day or so, but then get back to what we face this weekend and show some fighting spirit."

The high fly of table leaders Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig "gives us proof of having to be straight and clear, and you can't just sneak in this time, you need to kick the can down the road properly."

Frankly naming the various reasons for the Cup defeat against third-tier side Saarbruecken (2-1) is necessary, and Bayern needs to show a sign "of life", the forward added.

When Dortmund and Bayern are crossing swords this Saturday for the 134th time, the 125-times-capped striker can count on a positive record when meeting the Black and Yellows.

Muller won 15 of the 25 duels he participated in.

Statistics say Bayern won 66 encounters while Dortmund harvested 35.

The Bayern attacker called the duel against Dortmund "the most thrilling encounter in my career; it has always been like that; this gives you energy."

Not only German fans are excited to witness the clash of Germany's most successful clubs, "but we always enjoy great international attention."

Fans' posts are increasing, and Muller's social media channels are flooded with comments ahead of the "unique game."

In Muller's perspective, Bayern can make up "to some extent" for the loss in Saarbruecken. "It won't get us back into the Cup competition, but we are gaining ground in the national league," he added.

Rarely in the Classico's history, both participants weren't battling for the league lead. It's the third time neither Dortmund nor Bayern has the chance to jump to the first position.

This time, Muller said, "It's about keeping close contact and staying in touch with the position you want to capture in the end to win the national title."

Although Muller found himself often sitting on the bench in the past years, Bayern's leaders seem convinced to offer a new contract to the forward.

"It's not only on the pitch that he is important but also off the pitch as well. He is a player of great value for the entire squad," sporting director Christoph Freund said.

The 46-year-old called Muller an irreplaceable factor when it comes to team spirit "as he has always been around in Bayern's shirt."

"That is a message to all others. There is no doubt, we want to keep him," Freund said.