That’s what he was – hope. A hope that as long as Dhoni is inside the stadium, there is always a way. A hope that as long as he is marshalling the troops, CSK can never lose. A hope that as long as he is at the crease, no chase could go awry. A hope that as long as there are the chants of Dhoni at the ground, no team can conquer the Yellow Sea.

He was cricket’s version of ‘anything is possible’.

Another match, another summer, another chance to watch him bat. Hope can also be a dangerous thing. It makes fans live in denial.

For the ones who have backed him for the longest time, it isn’t just a moment in history, it is one of the saddest days of it. When DT Next reached out to the craziest of them all, Saravanan Hari, words fell silent for him. “Oru match aadirkalaam sir, enaku valikithu sir, pesa mudiyale [He could have played just one more match. It hurts… I can’t talk].”

What Dhoni has done to this city goes far beyond numbers, whether runs, wins, or age. He hasn’t just connected with the famously cricket-loving fans, but has even become the biggest source of money for the jersey sellers sitting outside the Chepauk all year round. He even brought back sporting culture to the city.