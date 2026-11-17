CHENNAI: In 2008, the Chennai Super Kings made a business decision. It splurged a massive $1.5 million on a 26-year-old player. The Indian Premier League was not yet a tried-and-tested entity, but the long-haired young man, MS Dhoni, was a hot property. That bet, bold as it was in terms of the money involved, has proven to be more than a business decision. Eighteen years later, it is now CSK’s legacy, and a synonym for the city of Chennai itself.
He walks away having played 278 games, scoring over 5,400 runs, producing 264 magical moments when the ball has skipped a beat and headed straight into the stands. More importantly, he steps back as one of the best captains in the league – with five titles – and perhaps the best that the franchise will ever see. Everyone knows by now.
But Dhoni represented something far greater – at every phase of his life.
In 2008, he was the superstar, the long-haired heartthrob, the city’s new poster boy, swaying all not just at the MA Chidambaram Stadium but all over the country. And the faithful at Chepauk adopted him, like how Chennai took Rajinikanth in and anointed him THE Superstar.
Heartthrob is a title that is often lost quicker than it is bestowed. But this young man showed that he is beyond all that, that he is all heart – Dhoni was the leader who instilled something more. He inspired belief.
In the 2010 IPL final, when Kieron Pollard threatened to swing the game in Mumbai Indians’ favour, all cameras knew where to focus. Matthew Hayden might have been the actor, and Albie Morkel the protagonist, but Dhoni was the director.
The next year, he was the man who made impossible seem possible in the Indian blues in the World Cup. Months later, when he swapped that blue for CSK yellow, it was that hope yet again, that somehow Dhoni will pull out a rabbit out of his hat, and get Chris Gayle out. At a time when spinners rarely bowled with the new ball, Dhoni wasn’t afraid to toss the ball to R Ashwin.
That’s what he was – hope. A hope that as long as Dhoni is inside the stadium, there is always a way. A hope that as long as he is marshalling the troops, CSK can never lose. A hope that as long as he is at the crease, no chase could go awry. A hope that as long as there are the chants of Dhoni at the ground, no team can conquer the Yellow Sea.
He was cricket’s version of ‘anything is possible’.
Another match, another summer, another chance to watch him bat. Hope can also be a dangerous thing. It makes fans live in denial.
For the ones who have backed him for the longest time, it isn’t just a moment in history, it is one of the saddest days of it. When DT Next reached out to the craziest of them all, Saravanan Hari, words fell silent for him. “Oru match aadirkalaam sir, enaku valikithu sir, pesa mudiyale [He could have played just one more match. It hurts… I can’t talk].”
What Dhoni has done to this city goes far beyond numbers, whether runs, wins, or age. He hasn’t just connected with the famously cricket-loving fans, but has even become the biggest source of money for the jersey sellers sitting outside the Chepauk all year round. He even brought back sporting culture to the city.
It is the memories that will live on forever, be it a father taking his child with No 7 jersey, the grandmother who struggled her way to the ground just to watch one more glimpse, or the erupting crowd making Chepauk a colosseum.
A generation of supporters grew up watching him, and some of those children are adults now, some even have children of their own. But what’s constant is that hope. Whether from behind the wicket or before it, whether as a leader or as a player, and now as a mentor, there is always hope so long as the talisman from Ranchi, whom we crowned 'Thala', is among us.