Ahead of the IPL retention deadline, Dhoni was appointed CSK mentor, ending his storied IPL career as a player.

“Everyone will miss him but his new role, that's going to help the team massively and I am happy that he is still with the team,” Noor, who is playing for the Dubai Capitals in the DP World International League T20, told PTI.

“There are many things, but I would say his stumping maybe, and his finishing abilities,” he added.

The 21-year-old Afghanistan spinner, who has firmly established himself in the world of franchise T20 leagues, said that such platforms provide the opportunities for young players to learn.

“It's very important to play around the world in the leagues and to share the dressing room with different kinds of players, with different senior players and you get a lot to learn there and that's how you improve as a youngster,” he said.