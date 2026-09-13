MRF Indian National Racing: Kabilesh, Ann Jennifer continues winning run

CHENNAI: Sarthak Chavan, the Pune teenager, romped to his second consecutive victory in the premier Super Sport 301-400cc Open class to complete a double in the second round of the MRF Indian National Racing Challenge 2W, 2026 on Sunday.
Despite an initial stumble, Chavan overcame the Chennai teenager Rakshith Dave’s challenge to finish on top. Elsewhere, 16-year-old from Chennai Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1) also recorded a double in the Super Stock 301-400cc Open class. Having won Race-1 on Saturday, Kabilesh topped Race-2 today, after a red-flag stoppage and restart.
Chennai’s Ann Jennifer (Motul Sparks Racing) continued her unbeaten run in the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate class as she completed a double with another fine win. It was her fourth win in a row this season.
Results
Super Sport 301-400cc Open: Sarthak Chavan (Pune, Petronas TVS Racing), 10mins, 59.565secs; Rakshith Dave (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing), 11:00.059; Rahil Pillarisetty (Hyderabad, RACR Castrol Power1), 11:00.590
Pro-Stock 200cc Open: Venkatesan Iyyappan (Chennai, M3 Torque Motorsports), 11:53.005 ; Mohamed Mikail (Thiruvallur, Team MRA), 11:53.818; Savion Sabu (Bengaluru, Mad Rabbit Racing), 11:55.326
Super Stock 301-400cc Open (3 laps): Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1), 05:50.707; Seshadri S (Bengaluru, Motul Gusto Racing), 05:51.329; Kamal Navas (Chennai, Team Rockers Racing), 05:51.675
Super Stock 165cc Intermediate: Ann Jennifer (Chennai, Motul Sparks Racing), 12:42.582; Anandhu KK (Chennai, Veedol C2 Racing), 12:49.759; D Annish Samson (Bengaluru, Motul Sparks Racing), 12:53.703
Stock 301-400cc Novice (Race-2, 4 laps - Restart): Anandhu KK (Chennai, Veedol C2 Racing), 08:15.474; Kavicholaiarasan (Trichy, Speed Up Racing), 08:15.964; Rehbar Islam Baktoo (J & K, Motul Gusto Racing), 08:16.334
Stock 165cc Novice (Race-2): Faruk Ali Sohtun, (East Khasi, Motul Sparks Racing), 13:15.607; Yashwant Varma, (Visakhapatnam, Motul Sparks Racing), 13:15.760; Raja Sreeharsha Singamsetty (Tadipatri, Motul Sparks Racing), 13:15.902
Petronas TVS Racing One-Make Championship: Expert (Apache RR 310) (Race-2, 4 laps - Restart): Kamal Navas (Chennai), 07:53.766; Manoj Yesuadiyan (Chennai), 07:55.722; Hari Haran R (Coimbatore), 07:55.820
Rookie (Apache RTR 200) (Race-2): 1. Dev Agastya (Bengaluru) (13:11.123); 2. Rehbar Islam Baktoo (J&K) (13:12.165); 3. Godwin Clarence (Coimbatore) (13:13.639).
Electric RTE EV (3 laps): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune) (05:39.800);2. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) (05:41.629); 3. Savion Sabu (Bengaluru) (05:41.910).