MRF Indian National Racing: Kabilesh, Ann Jennifer continues winning run

Despite an initial stumble, Chavan overcame the Chennai teenager Rakshith Dave’s challenge to finish on top. Elsewhere, 16-year-old from Chennai Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1) also recorded a double in the Super Stock 301-400cc Open class. Having won Race-1 on Saturday, Kabilesh topped Race-2 today, after a red-flag stoppage and restart.

Chennai’s Ann Jennifer (Motul Sparks Racing) continued her unbeaten run in the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate class as she completed a double with another fine win. It was her fourth win in a row this season.