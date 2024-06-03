MRC ‘A’ clinches VAP Trophy beating Young Stars

CHENNAI: Riding on a century from M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Take Solutions – MRC ‘A’ defeated Kalpathi Investments – Young Stars by three wickets in the final of the VAP one-day tournament at MAC Stadium.

Set to chase 255, MRC ‘A’ reached the target with 21 balls to spare with southpaw Boopathi Vaishna scoring 111 (110b, 13x4, 3x6). Skipper B Anirudh Sitaram contributed 48 and was involved in a 93-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Boopathi.

Earlier, opener R Ram Arvindh of Young Stars scored 87 (94b, 10x4) and along with captain and fellow opener C Hari Nishaanth who scored 50 (60b, 5x4, 2x6) added 115 runs in 121 balls.

Brief scores: Kalpathi Investments – Young Stars 254/8 in 50 overs (R Ram Arvindh 87, C Hari Nishaanth 50, J Kousik 26, R Silambarasan 2/59, R Sanjay Yadav 2/35) lost to Take Solutions – MRC ‘A’ 258/7 in 46.3 overs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 111, M Affan Khader 34, B Anirudh Sitaram 48)

Special awards were given to: M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Player of the Final: (Rs.5,000/- Cheque)

Winner: MRC ‘A’ CC - VAP Trophy and Rupees One Lakh – Cheque)

Runners: Young Stars CC - Runners Trophy and Rs 50,000/- Cheque)