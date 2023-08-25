MPCA and Delhi come out on top

CHENNAI: The final day of Round two Buchi Babu tournament ended on Thursday with Indian Railways losing Chhattisgarh by three wickets.

Though on the losing side Ayan Chaudhary was lauded for his brilliant efforts picking up six wickets in the game and meanwhile Chhattisgarh’s Sanjeet Desai was adjudged the player of the match.

Sagar Solanki

Group B in Dindigul witnessed Baroda going down to Madhya Pradesh by 31 runs with Adheer Pratap Singh and Sagar Solanki bagging up five wickets each. Group C at Salem had Jammu and Kashmir losing out to Delhi by 4 wickets with Jonty Sidhu picking up the Player of the match.



BRIEF SCORES:

Group A: Indian Railways lost to Chhatisgarh 194 and 389/7 in 92 overs (Shashank Chandraker 44, Sanjeet Desai 157, Aman Deep Khare 61, Ayan Chaudhary 6/106); Chhattisgarh won by three wickets;

Group B: Madhya Pradesh 236 in 59.2 overs defeated Baroda 227 and 182 in 54.3 overs (Vishnu Solanki 67, Sagar Solanki 5/60, Adheer Pratap Singh 5/62); MPCA won by 31 runs;

Group C: Jammu and Kashmir 256 and 285 lost to Delhi 386 and 156/6 in 48.2 overs (Jonty Sidhu 52 not out); Delhi won by four wickets.