MP sitting pretty against TNCA XI

CHENNAI: Delhi scored 277 for six against Chhattisgarh on the first day of the Buchi Babu semi-finals at SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Saturday.

Delhi openers Arpit Rana 51 (66b, 10x4) and Vaibhav Sharma 60 (132b, 7x4) put on 81 runs for the first wicket. Southpaw Vaibhav Kandpal contributed 42 and Sumit Mathur 52 (77b, 6x4) also chipped in with useful scores.

In the second semi-final in Dindigul, Madhya Pradesh scored 226 for three against TNCA XI. Opener Sumit Kushwah was batting on 82 (283b, 10x4), and keeping him company was Rishabh Chouhan batting on 79 (164b, 11x4, 1x6). The duo added an unbroken 146 runs for the fourth wicket in 58.1 overs.

Delhi 277/6 in 87 overs (Arpit Rana 51, Vaibhav Sharma 60, Vaibhav Kandpal 42, Sumit Mathur 52) vs Chhattisgarh; Madhya Pradesh 226/3 in 90 overs (Sumit Kushwah 82 batting, Rishabh Chouhan 79 batting) vs TNCA XI