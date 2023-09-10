MP moves to position of strength

CHENNAI: Day two of the final of the Buchi Babu tournament continued on Saturday with Madhya Pradesh registering 370 on the board against Delhi with Sumit Kushwah scoring 114 runs.

Delhi’s Siddhant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen and Shivank Vashist were the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets each. In reply, Delhi had a shaky start and closed the day’s play with 126 runs on the board for the fall of four wickets with Shivank Vashisht unbeaten at 44.

BRIEF SCORES: Madhya Pradesh 370 in 118.5 overs (Arham Aqueel 65, Sumit Kushwah 114, Aniket Verma 68, Aman Bhadoria 42, Siddhant Sharma 3/53, Hrithik Shokeen 3/80, Shivank Vashisht 3/53) vs Delhi 126/4 in 58 overs (Shivank Vashisht 44 batting)