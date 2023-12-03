MP Diya Kumari wins by 71,368 votes, biggest victory margin in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: BJP MP from Rajsamand, Diya Kumari, scripted a landslide victory in the Rajasthan Assembly elections on Sunday as she defeated her nearest rival in Vidyadhar Nagar by 71,368 votes, the biggest victory margin in the state this time.



The victory of the Jaipur princess is seen as a sign of the growing popularity of the BJP in Rajasthan. While Diya Kumari secured 1,58,516 votes, Congress' Sitaram Agarwal finished a distant second with 89,780 votes.

Diya Kumari credited the people of Vidyadhar Nagar for her massive vitory.

"This victory is not just mine, but of all the residents of Vidyadhar Nagar... every brother, sister and daughter, and all the party workers who worked tirelessly to provide me with this golden opportunity to serve the people of this constituency. I am committed to serve the people of Vidyadhar Nagar, and will make every possible effort for the development of the area," she said.