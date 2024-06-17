Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 so far

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the bowlers have displayed a much better performance than the batters. Many bowlers have registered plenty of records in the previous few matches of the marquee event. However, let's look at the highest wicket-takers of the tournament so far.
Fazalhaq Farooqi
The Afghan bowler is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, taking 12 wickets from three matches at an average of 3.50.
Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X
Anrich Nortje
The South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje stands in second place on the chart. He picked up nine wickets from four matches at an average of 7.78.
Source: ICC
Adam Zampa
Australia spinner Adam Zampa has picked up nine wickets after appearing in four matches at an average of 10.44 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: X
Alzarri Joseph
The West Indies pacer displayed a stunning performance in the ongoing ICC event. The Caribbean picked up eight wickets in his three matches at an average of 7.38.
Source: CWI
Akeal Hosein
The Caribbean spinner is the fifth highest wicket taker in the T20 World Cup 2024 so far. He picked up seven wickets in three matches at an average of 5.86.
Source: West Indies Cricket/X