Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 so far

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the bowlers have displayed a much better performance than the batters. Many bowlers have registered plenty of records in the previous few matches of the marquee event. However, let's look at the highest wicket-takers of the tournament so far.

Fazalhaq Farooqi The Afghan bowler is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, taking 12 wickets from three matches at an average of 3.50. Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Anrich Nortje The South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje stands in second place on the chart. He picked up nine wickets from four matches at an average of 7.78. Source: ICC

Adam Zampa Australia spinner Adam Zampa has picked up nine wickets after appearing in four matches at an average of 10.44 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Source: X

Alzarri Joseph The West Indies pacer displayed a stunning performance in the ongoing ICC event. The Caribbean picked up eight wickets in his three matches at an average of 7.38. Source: CWI