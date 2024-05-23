Most runs by an uncapped batter in a single IPL edition

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

Parag is at number three on the list. After years of underperforming down the order, a move to number four is paying rich dividends to Parag and RR. In the ongoing season, Parag has scored 567 runs at an average of 56.70 and a strike rate of 151.60. He has hit four half-centuries this season, with the best score of 84*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the season. Safe to say, he looks set for an Indian cap.