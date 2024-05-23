Most runs by an uncapped batter in a single IPL edition

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag, an uncapped Indian player, continues his monumental run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, playing a crucial knock that eliminated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from the competition in the eliminator. As he continues to soar, let us look at most runs by an uncapped player in a single IPL season.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)
The most runs by an uncapped batter in a single IPL season was by RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 2023 season, with 625 runs in 14 games at an average of 48.07 and a strike rate of 163.61. A century and five fifties came out of his bat and his best score was 124. This breakthrough season earned him a spot in the Team India.
Shaun Marsh (Punjab Kings)
At number two is Australian batter Shaun Marsh, who scored 616 runs in 11 matches in the 2008 season, when he was uncapped, at an average of 68.44 and a strike rate of 139.68, with a century and five fifties. His best score was 115.
Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)
Parag is at number three on the list. After years of underperforming down the order, a move to number four is paying rich dividends to Parag and RR. In the ongoing season, Parag has scored 567 runs at an average of 56.70 and a strike rate of 151.60. He has hit four half-centuries this season, with the best score of 84*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the season. Safe to say, he looks set for an Indian cap.
Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians)
Another breakthrough season by a young Indian that helped him earn the national cap. In 14 matches of IPL 2020, he scored 516 runs in 13 innings at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 145.76, with four half-centuries. His best score of 99.
Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)
This performance in 2018 put Suryakumar on the radar of selectors for a national spot that took him three more years to earn. In 14 matches, he scored 512 runs at an average of 36.57 and a strike rate of 133.33, with four half-centuries. His best score was 72. He ended up as the eighth-highest run-getter that season.