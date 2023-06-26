Most iconic goal celebrations in history of football

WASHINGTON: Football has witnessed some of the most iconic moments in the history of sports. In order to make those moments more special, they go on to showcase a celebration that makes the moment even more special. From Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic siuu to Lionel Messi's fingers pointing towards the sky.

Here are the Top 5 iconic goal celebrations in the history of football:

Mario Balotelli

Italian striker Mario Balotelli's iconic why always me celebration came in a Manchester Derby in the 2011-12 Premier League season. This celebration came in light of the reputation that he had earned in the media after joining Man City. The football press in England and across the world seemingly scrutinised his every move.

Andre Iniesta

The Spanish midfielder's 2010 World Cup-winning goal against the Netherlands became iconic as he took off his shirt and a message was visible. In that message, he dedicated the winning goal to Dani Jarque, who sadly and shockingly died from a heart attack less than a year before Spain won the World Cup

Lionel Messi

This celebration is often termed as one of the coldest celebrations in the history of football, Messi scored in the final minute of the game against Real Madrid to clinch the victory. He took off his shirt and held it in front of the Real Madrid fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo





Ronaldo's siiii celebration has become one of the most iconic celebrations in the history of football. Once he finds the back of the net the entire crowd joins him to hit the celebration along with the player at the same time. Ronaldo's trademark goal celebration sees him perform a mid-air pirouette before saying si which means yes in Spanish.