MoS Sports Raksha Khadse announces athletics events in 250 districts to mark IWD

The event, which is a part of Sports Ministry's initiative, will also set the ball rolling for the creation of a pool of women technical officials across the country, keeping in mind the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and India's bid to become an Olympic host.

The International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8.

ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women) is a part of Khelo India Scheme's mission to promote sports among women through leagues. The initiative started in 2021.