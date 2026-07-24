Moriyasu to continue as Japan coach and replaced after Asian Cup by Oiwa

The JFA met over the coaching position on Thursday and said Go Oiwa, who has managed Japan Under-23s, will take over the top team after the Asian Cup.

Oiwa was expected to be introduced at a news conference on Friday.

At the World Cup, Moriyasu guided his team to the round of 32 before losing 2-1 to five-time champion Brazil.

The Asian Cup will be in Saudi Arabia from Jan. 7-Feb. 5. A field of 24 teams has already qualified and Japan is among the favorites.