Morgan Rogers ''so excited'' after sealing British record $156.5M move from Aston Villa to Chelsea

No fee was officially disclosed but media reports say it is worth 117 million pounds ($156.5 million), which surpasses England teammate Elliot Anderson's 116 million pounds ($155 million) switch from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City earlier this month.

The all-time record Premier League transfer is still Sweden striker Alexander Isak's 125 million pounds ($167 million) move from Newcastle to Liverpool last year.

The 23-year-old Rogers, established as one of the Premier League's top attacking talents, has signed a contract with the London team until 2033.

“I'm so excited,” he told the club's website. "For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.