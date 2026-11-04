More than just tennis: Robin Montgomery's journey of rediscovery

The 22-year-old left-hander, a former junior world champion who made her professional debut at 16, has had to navigate the highs of early success and the frustrations of injuries. The experience, particularly a serious wrist problem, gave her time to discover a different side of herself, away from the demands of competition.

"Sometimes I forget actually how young I am. I try to keep that perspective. I am still young, still one of the young ones on the tour," Montgomery said after beginning her Chennai Open campaign with an upset win over fourth seed Panna Udvardy of Hungary.

Montgomery had announced herself as a promising talent early, winning both the singles and doubles titles at the 2021 US Open junior championships. She received a wildcard into the senior US Open main draw in 2020, making her WTA Tour debut at just 16.

A WTA singles title and a career-high ranking of world No. 95 in June 2025 followed, but the transition from being a dominant junior to establishing herself among the professionals brought its own reality check.

"Being a top junior definitely helped. But obviously, you have a lot of juniors who have come on the circuit. Everyone basically loses every week except for one person during that week. So it's hard to adjust to that. But I think I adjusted to that nicely," she said.

The bigger test, however, came through injuries, with a wrist problem keeping her away from the game for an extended period.

Rather than allowing the layoff to become a source of frustration, Montgomery chose to look at it as an opportunity to rediscover herself.