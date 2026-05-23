More than having maturity, it's about shot selection: Ishan Kishan

"More than maturity, it's about shot selection. You (should) know when to play which shot, (and) who to target. I'm just trying to take one ball at a time, know the situation, understand the pitch and just play your shots," he said. Kishan continued, "I just take one match at a time, but I don't know why but I do feel confident when I'm playing against them and (at the) end of the day, fortune favours the brave and I just try to do my thing and it works in my way."