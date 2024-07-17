Morata nears move to AC Milan after verbal agreement

MADRID: Alvaro Morata’s leadership shone brightly throughout the course of Spain's 2024 Euro campaign. The La Roja skipper has now returned to Spain and is preparing a move to Italy as he has verbally confirmed joining Serie A club AC Milan.

"I'm going to undergo a medical and then yes, I will join AC Milan. It’s better to part ways when you can’t give 100% anymore. I have said goodbye to my teammates, Diego Simeone, and the board. It was important for me to greet my teammates and thank them for everything," said Morata to Spanish outlets.

Morata took a break from the celebrations of leading the country to their fourth European Championship and went to the Wanda Metropolitani to say goodbye to his Atletico teammates and staff. He is said to have met with directors Enrique Cerezo and Miguel Angel Gil to explain his decision to leave the Wanda Metropolitano.

The future Milan forward wanted to say goodbye to Diego Simeone and his team-mates, who were training in Los Angeles de San Rafael, about an hour from Madrid.

After saying his goodbyes as he was on his way out of the training ground, Morata was stopped by a reporter, who confirmed that a transfer to the Rossoneri is now imminent.

"For me, lifting the European Championship is winning a title with the Atletico Madrid shirt. As an Atletico Madrid player, lifting a European Championship has the same value as doing it because it is the club I belong to – on my shin guards, I wore the Atletico crest," added the 2024 European Championship winning captain.