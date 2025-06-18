Monterrey holds Inter to 1-1 draw in Club World Cup

PASADENA: Inter Milan was held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey in the Club World Cup opener Tuesday night in the Italian power's first match since losing the Champions League final.

Veteran Spanish star Sergio Ramos scored on a stunning first-half header for Monterrey, delighting the decidedly pro-Mexico crowd in Southern California for Monterrey coach Domenec Torrent's own debut.

Lautaro Martinez evened it late in the first half for Inter, but the Champions League finalists couldn't generate a second goal despite having nearly 62% possession while Monterrey got only one shot on target.

Inter manager Cristian Chivu made his debut as the Nerazzurri returned to competition at the Rose Bowl just 17 days after taking that 5-0 thrashing from Paris Saint-Germain in Munich.

After the 39-year-old Ramos put Los Rayados ahead, Martinez answered in the 42nd minute with a tap-in of Carlos Augusto's pass after a world-class sequence of ball movement from a setpiece.

Martinez thought he scored again in the 68th minute, but was offside. Both teams narrowly missed goals in the final minutes, and Martinez picked up a yellow card in second-half injury time.

Inter carried play early, but Ramos capitalised on Monterrey's first corner kick by outjumping two defenders and converting an acrobatic header. The Real Madrid stalwart and World Cup winner joined Monterrey four months ago.

Inter still hasn't shaken off the disappointment in Munich, but both teams now have a good chance to advance from a group also including River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds.

Ramos can still summon greatness in the twilight of his career. The matchless centre back will also throw out the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Wednesday.

Borussia plays goalless draw against Fluminense

Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense played a 0-0 draw in the Club World Cup on Tuesday in rainy conditions before a crowd of just less than half capacity at MetLife Stadium that heavily favoured the Brazilian club.

Fluminense's best scoring chance came in the 58th minute on a left-footed shot by Agustin Canobbio from the centre of the box that was saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Newly signed Jobe Bellingham, the brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, made his debut for Dortmund in the 59th minute as a substitute for Pascal Gross.

American midfielder Gio Reyna was dressed for Dortmund but did not play.

The crowd of 34,763 was tilted toward Fluminense, with fans waving flags and singing for their team.

The German club qualified for the Club World Cup with a top-four finish in the Bundesliga, while Fluminense qualified as the 2023 Copa Libertadores champion.

Fluminense played more aggressively, with a 14-7 advantage in shots. Dortmund held the possession advantage at 54.5%.