Mona clinches gold, Avani takes silver in shooting at Asian Para Games

Mona, a bronze-medallist at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, climbed from sixth place to set an Asian Para Games record of 250.0, edging two-time Paralympic champion Avani by a mere 0.4 points.

The 24-year-old Avani, who entered as the defending champion, settled for silver with 249.6.

Her medal also secured India a second quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, with Mona having already earned one at the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Championships in Changwon, South Korea last month where she won a silver.

Korea's Yunri Lee (227.9) took the bronze in the same event. SH1 classification is for shooters with lower limb impairments.

The duel between the two shooters from Jaipur went down to the final shot of the 24-shot contest. Mona held a slender 0.1-point lead over Avani -- 239.1 to 239.2 -- before the decisive shot.