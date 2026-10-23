Mona and Nishad to be India's flag-bearers at closing ceremony of Asian Para Games

NAGOYA: Double gold medallists shooter Mona Agarwal and jumps specialist Nishad Kumar will be India's flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the Asian Para Games, scheduled here for Saturday.
Both Agarwal and Kumar won two gold medals each at the Games.
The 38-year-old Agarwal, who contracted polio at the age of nine, affecting both her lower limbs and leaving her dependent on a wheelchair, went on a record-breaking spree at the Games.
She first won the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a Games record and followed it up by shattering the world record en route to gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event.
The 27-year-old Nishad, whose right arm was severed by a grass-cutting machine at his family's farm in Himachal Pradesh when he was six years old, clinched gold in the men's high jump and long jump T47 events.