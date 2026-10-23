Mona and Nishad to be India's flag-bearers at closing ceremony of Asian Para Games

Both Agarwal and Kumar won two gold medals each at the Games.

The 38-year-old Agarwal, who contracted polio at the age of nine, affecting both her lower limbs and leaving her dependent on a wheelchair, went on a record-breaking spree at the Games.

She first won the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with a Games record and followed it up by shattering the world record en route to gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event.

The 27-year-old Nishad, whose right arm was severed by a grass-cutting machine at his family's farm in Himachal Pradesh when he was six years old, clinched gold in the men's high jump and long jump T47 events.