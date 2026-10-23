Mona Agarwal wins second gold of Asian Para Games with world record

She shot 357.5 at the Aichi Prefecture General Shooting Gallery to set the new record and claim her second gold medal of the mega-event.

The previous world record of 356 was set by Sweden's Anna Benson in Novi Sad in July this year. Agarwal, who secured India's first 2028 Paralympic quota earlier this year, also bettered the Asian record of 355.7, set by South Korea's Lee Yunri in Changwon last month.

China's Zhang Cuiping took silver with 353.7, while South Korea's Kim Miyoung won bronze with 344.4. Agarwal's compatriot Avani Lekhara finished fourth with 333.2.