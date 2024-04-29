Mohun Bagan Super Giant storms into second straight ISL final

KOLKATA: Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged triumphant against Odisha FC by 2-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday to win the second leg of the semi-final fixture and becomes the first finalist of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

The Mariners produced a professional and clinical performance to defeat the Juggernauts by 3-2 on aggregate and storm into the summit clash of the competition for the second season in a row. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now play the ISL final on May 4 at its home ground, the Salt Lake Stadium as it was the highest-ranked team from the league stages.

The Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side came into this match after a 2-1 loss to Odisha FC in the opening leg of their last-four match in Bhubaneswar. However, it set any concerns arising from that result aside in a contest that it dominated right from the beginning to the end, offering little to Odisha FC at the bastion of the Mariners in the City of Joy.

Jason Cummings opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, whereas Sahal Abdul Samad sealed the game lock, stock, and barrel in the added time of the second half to cap off a compelling victory by Habas’ men.