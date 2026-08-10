Mohun Bagan storm into Durand Cup quarters with dominant win over CISF outfit

Sahal Abdul Samad was the star of the show, scoring a first-half hat-trick (17', 19', 37'), while Manvir Singh (24'), Jamie Maclaren (68') and Tekcham Abhishek Singh (73') also found the scoresheet.

The victory sees Mohun Bagan finish top of Group A with a perfect nine points, while CISF Protectors exit the tournament without a point.

Already assured of a quarter-final berth after winning their opening two games, Mohun Bagan showed their attacking intent from the outset, although the CISF defence held firm during the opening exchanges.

The resistance ended when Dejan Dražić released Tekcham Abhishek Singh with a superb pass from inside his own half.

His effort took a deflection and fell to Liston Colaco, who squared for Sahal to finish.

Sahal doubled the advantage moments later, tapping home after Manvir Singh released Dražić on the right before the Serbian picked him out with a neat cross.

Manvir then made it 3-0, controlling Tekcham's inviting cross before calmly finding the net.

Sahal completed his hat-trick in spectacular fashion, picking up possession near halfway, gliding past several defenders and slotting a composed right-footed finish into the net.

Mohun Bagan dominated the first half with 75 per cent possession and went into the interval four goals ahead.

Coach Panagiotis Dilimperis made four changes at the break, but the Mariners continued to dictate proceedings. Manvir and Liston came close before Mohun Bagan eventually added a fifth.

Sahal produced a sublime no-look through ball to release substitute Maclaren, who kept his composure to slot the ball through the goalkeeper's legs.