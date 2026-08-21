Mohun Bagan prevail on penalties over holders NorthEast United to set up Kolkata Derby final

At the half-hour mark, Alaaeddine Ajaraie saw his volley narrowly miss the post after bringing down a high ball from a set-piece.

With the wet conditions making it difficult for either side to play their preferred style, set-pieces became an important source of attacking opportunities, with the teams earning three corners each during this period.

Sahal Abdul Samad won possession in the centre of the pitch just before half-time and, with NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh backpedalling, attempted an audacious effort from distance.

However, Gurmeet recovered in time to get to the ball and deny an effort that looked destined for the target as both sides went into the half scoreless with the first providing minimal chances for each of them.