Mohun Bagan knocked out of AFC Cup by Odisha FC

KOLKATA: Odisha FC scored five goals against Mohun Bagan to keep its qualification hopes alive in the AFC Cup on Monday.

It was a night Odisha FC and its fans will remember for a long time as they beat Mohun Bagan 5-2. Odisha had surpassed its Indian Super League (ISL) rivals Mohun Bagan and climbed to the second spot on the group table. Roy Krishna scored a goal and assisted two on the night. The other goals were scored by Aniket Jadhav, Cy Goddard, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Diego Mauricio. Hugo Boumous and Kiyan Nassiri were the goal-scorers for the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan's defense looked out of shape and Odisha exploited its opportunities and now hold qualification fate in its own hands. They will advance to the knockout stages of the competition if they beat Bashundhara Kings on 11th December. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have squandered a massive opportunity and with consecutive losses, their chances for qualification is now out of the window.