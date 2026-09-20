Mohun Bagan end eight-year wait, clinch 31st Kolkata League title with win over Mohammedan Sporting

Trailing 1-2 and down to 10 men after goalkeeper Deeprobhat Ghosh was red-carded in the 59th minute, the Mariners staged a dramatic second-half comeback.

India midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad inspired the turnaround, netting a brace with headers in the 26th and 70th minutes.

After Mohammedan had surged ahead through Lalremsanga Fanai (42nd) and Mahitosh Roy's 63rd-minute penalty, young forward Sayan Banerjee, who played previous two seasons for arch-rivals East Bengal, sealed the historic triumph by scoring the winner in the 74th minute.

The victory sparked wild celebrations among Mariners supporters, ending an eight-year title drought in the coveted local league.

"It's my job to score goals. I haven't scored for so long. I was able to score in a difficult time today," said an elated 23-year-old Ghosh.

"We were behind. But I didn't look at the result, I focused on scoring goals."

On dealing with the pressure of moving to Mohun Bagan, he said: "This is my professional life. This is how we have to move forward. The goal is to play better and get a place in the National team."