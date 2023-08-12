Mohun Bagan & East Bengal go head-to-head for the 1st time in the 2023-2024 season

CHENNAI: The biggest footballing rivalry in Asia, “The Kolkata Derby,” is back and is taking centre stage at the prestigious Durand Cup on Saturday. The rivalry, which dates back to 1921, is more than 100 years old, and it is marked by the splitting of the city of Kolkata into the “Laal Holud” (the yellow and red) and “Sobuj Meeron” (the green and maroon). Fans take to the streets on this famed day, houses decked, and with prayers on their lips for their favourite team to win.

There is no shortage of drama ahead of this high-octane clash, there were major concerns over the delay in releasing the tickets for the match. This comes at a time when supporters were left anguished that online tickets could not be purchased and they have to purchase the tickets from the box office booths at the stadiums. East Bengal club officials have demanded the organizers to allot more tickets for their members, and the Minister of Sports for West Bengal held a joint meeting with the heads of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting, to discuss the issue.

East Bengal’s senior official, Debabrata Sarkar, staged a walk-out from the meeting after the club’s demands were not met. Mohun Bagan officials were left unhappy as well but was part of the full proceedings. “We had decided that if members do not get tickets, then we will not go to the field,” said Debabrata Sarkar.

After multiple rounds of discussion, it has been decided that 5000 tickets will be allotted for the members of the clubs, 15000 for the regular spectators for each club, and the rest of the tickets will be issued for the VIPs and VVIPs.

East Bengal club has over 30,000 registered members and with just 5000 tickets being allotted, it brings a huge disappointment to the supporters, the club has advised its members that the tickets will be issued on first come first serve basis.

Both clubs have also added that, from the organizer’s end, there has not been much expenses for them in regards to travel or accommodation for either of the teams since they are based in Kolkata, and it is unfair that both clubs are getting allotted 5000 tickets each for a derby of this stature, which is insufficient given the huge turnout that this game brings.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, East Bengal’s head coach, Carles Cuadrat, stressed on the 100-year history of the club and said that it is not a full squad yet and they are training hard. “We will try to be competitive and defend, we know that Mohun Bagan are also preparing for the AFC Cup, and they are a team full of really good players.”Added, Cuadrat.

East Bengal defender Mandar Rao Desai iterated that it is a new squad and they are approaching the game with a defensive mindset and will look to punish the opponents when they get a chance.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, wants to take it one step at a time, and coach Juan Ferrando wants his team to live in the present and not get carried away with the past laurels. All the competitions and all the matches are equally important, and it is going to be difficult because our opponents have quality players.” Added Juan Ferrando

The Kolkata Derby is a footballing celebration where sometimes things could go out of hand, speaking to the media ahead of the big day, organizers have assured that Kolkata Police, The Indian Army, State PWD are all working hand in hand to avoid any contingency. The derby is expected to host around 60,000 fans this time.

The reigning Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan is clearly the favorite to bag all three points, it tops its group with six points from two games. East Bengal is coming into the match after a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army. According to reports, its talisman Cleiton Silva lands in Kolkata on Friday morning and we have to wait and watch if he makes the team sheet for the match.