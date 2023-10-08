Mohun Bagan drubs Chennaiyin FC 3-1

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC’s disappointing streak continues as its homecoming didn’t end on a cheerful note, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeating them 3-1.



Mohun Bagan displayed clear attacking intent right from the start, but Chennaiyin remained resolute. For instance, In the early minutes of the match midfielder Cristian Battocchio played a through ball to Rahim Ali from the right, who attempted a spectacular overhead kick but couldn’t apply the finish he would have wanted.

Youngster Ninthoinganba Meetei had one of the best opportunities in the first half when he found himself open in the opponent’s half. Unfortunately, he couldn’t keep his shot on target, and it sailed over the crossbar without troubling Vishal Kaith.

Sahal Samad was instrumental for Mohun Bagan, constantly creating opportunities and testing Chennaiyin’s defense. His efforts paid off when he delivered a cross to Dimitrios Petratos, and the Australian striker made no mistake in heading the ball into the net.

Forward Connor Shields created another chance for Rahim Ali in the offensive third, but Rahim failed to anticipate the ball and didn’t put enough effort into making a stride as the chance went begging.

Jason Cummings scored next in the final minutes of the first half and Chennaiyin was trailing by 2-0 as it went into half-time.

Early in the second half, Rafael Crivellaro produced a magical goal which saw Chennaiyin pull a goal back but the lead didn’t last long as minutes later Manvir Singh scored the third goal that gave Mohun Bagan the upper hand in the game once again.

With the defeat Chennaiyin FC remains at the bottom of the league table without securing a single point from the three games they have played. Chennaiyin FC will play Hyderabad next on 23 October at the Gachibowli Athletic Stadium.