Mohan Prasath bowls Young Stars to innings win

CHENNAI: Young Stars skipper S Mohan Prasath’s splendid spell of eight for 47 paved the way for an innings and eightrun win over Alwarpet in the eighth round of the TNCA First Division League here. After securing a healthy first innings lead of 154, Young Stars bundled out Alwarpet for 146 in its second innings.
BRIEF SCORES:
Jolly Rovers 567/3 decl. drew with Grand Slam 368 in 118.3 overs (L Suryapprakash 86, Aryan Sanjay Thakre 50, B Iyappan 63, Siddharth Desai 4/39, P Saravanan 3/42). Points: Rovers 5 (26); Grand Slam 1 (21); Vijay 250 & 73/4 in 28 overs drew with SKM CC 251 in 96 overs (M Mohammed Azharuddeen 49, S Mohamed Ali 4/43, P Vignesh 3/40). SKM 5 (20); Vijay 1 (18); Jupiter 88 & 256 in 60.5 overs (T Vijay Abimanyu 40, P Khush Bardia 46, NS Harish 52*, Sachin Rathi 5/57) lost to Nelson 476. Nelson 6 (32); Jupiter 0 (4); Alwarpet 213 & 146 in 36.3 overs (A Badrinath 40, Manav Parakh 68, S Mohan Prasath 8/47) lost to Young Stars 367 in 113.2 overs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 52, Nidhish S Rajagopal 55, J Ajay Chetan 45, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 115, R Rohit 52*, Parth Bhut 3/101). Young Stars 6 (28); Alwarpet 0 (16); Singam Puli 353 drew with Globe Trotters 357/7 decl. in 118.4 overs (AB Dhiyash 82, G Ajitesh 102, S Guru Raghavendran 58*, Abhishek Tanwar 3/38, Aditya Sarvate 3/136). Trotters 5 (29); Singam Puli 1 (24); Sea Hawks 132 & 209 in 75.3 overs (M Vishal 89, P Saravana Kumar 3/36, S Shankar Ganesh 3/41) lost to MRC ‘A’ 327 & 15/0 in 2.2 overs. MRC ‘A’ 6 (35); Sea Hawks 0 (23)