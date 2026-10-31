Mohan leaves Bharat Petroleum in sixes and sevens

CHENNAI: Ethiraj SA’s off-spinner G Mohan Raj left Bharat Petroleum in sixes and sevens, with figures of 6/63 in the Division Four clash of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association League here on Friday.
Mohan Raj’s efforts, however, were trumped by right-arm Satish Kumar who starred for Bharat Petroleum with 5/31 to hand them an impressive win. It was a round that was largely dominated by the bowlers, with Friends XI’s off-spinner V Nakul Varshan putting on a five-star display, with 5/20 leaving Fox Trotters stunned in the 104-run win.
There were a few noteworthy batting displays, with MUC’s Mohith Singh smashing an unbeaten 118 while GE T&D India S & RC ‘s Niruban Kumar hit a 120-ball 108.
IV Division C Zone
Brief Scores: Friends XI 243/7 in 50 overs (K Ajeeth Kumar 74, S Judian Benhur 34, V Ram Vishal 40, VG Pugal Vishnu 46 no, M Srinivasan 3/56, A Syed Sohaib 3/76) bt Fox Trotters SC 139 in 42.4 overs (C Surender 34, V Nakul Varshan 5/20); Chennai Port SC 311 in 49.5 overs (MK Akash 65, RA Akshai 33, SJ Simmar 34, SP Nathan 52, V Yagavan 4/85, AB Rama Krishna Kumar 3/77) bt Tiger CC 144 in 31.3 overs (K Tamil Selvam 45, M Abhiram 5/38); Sounder CC 223/7 in 50 overs (M Sudharsanamoorthi 62, MV Vishal Sundar 39 no, NP Balaji 30 no, V Ganesh 3/42) lost to Youth Centre CC 225/4 in 42.3 overs (TK Gowthama Raj 84 no, S Mohana Prasanth 60 no); GE T&D India S & RC 239/9 in 50 overs (M Niruban Kumar 108, RV Parasaran 60, P Nares Thivaa 4/67, S Vignesh 3/48) lost to MUC 240/4 in 46.5 overs (M Mohith Singh 118 no, AC Kasi Vignesh 52 no); Galaxy SC 257 in 50 overs (KS Siddarth 74, Venkatesh Ravishankar 32, S Avuu Suthan 55, D Yuvaraj 32, Adithiya Venkateswara 5/72) bt KMC 182 in 42.2 overs (S Swetheesh Krishnan 33, S Karthikeyan 30, N Sri Mukilan 35, N Aashish 3/40); Bharat Petroleum CC 218 in 43.2 overs (C Dhilipan 40, VK Nivedhan 44, Vaengada Prasanna 34 no, A Prabudeva 34, V Narasiman 3/51, G Mohan Raj 6/63) bt Ethiraj SA 169 in 47.3 overs (S Akshay Kumar 33, D Mahendiran 42, U Sathish Kumar 5/31)
V Division D Zone -- Madras Emmanuel CC 121 in 44.3 overs (D Prathish 35, G Sai Shriraam 3/43, K Gowtham 5/31) lost to Venkateswara CC 122/2 in 19.4 overs (P Dillen Joe 73 no); TVS MSC 273/7 in 50 overs (S Hariharan 105, R Maniselvam 46, R Nishanth 35, Augustin Raj 3/53, Vidyuth Adithya 3/74) bt Eagle CC 225 in 48.3 overs (J Jonty Rhodes 48, D Ganesh 57 no, K Raja Pratap 33, S Viganesh 30, R Nishanth 4/45); Saidapet Gymkhana 178 in 48.3 overs (K Aswath 34, Hrithik Kumar 33, K Karthikeyan 30, M Praveen 3/27) lost to Gandhi CC 180/5 in 41.2 overs (C Karthick 83 no, M Gokula Krishnan 34 no); National CC 159 in 46 overs (K Hemprasaath 39, R Poovarasan 42, H Balaji 3/47) lost to Youngsters CC 165/4 in 39.1 overs (K Ashwin 52, R Naveen 63 no); Egmore Excelsiors 182 in 47.3 overs (V Sabarish 55 no, G Babu 30, S Akshaanth Karthikeyan 4/71, Aravind Kumar 4/41) bt Madras Indians CC 161 in 38.2 overs (K Yuvaraj 61, E Balaji 3/42, Manojkumar 3/23); ICI S & RC 235 in 50 overs (A Hemanth 90, P Pravin kumar 57 no, GK Nidhish 3/59, S Jayanth 3/41) bt Universal RC 169 in 36.2 overs (S Porselvan 51, M Manikandan 3/16, V Logeshwaran 3/54)