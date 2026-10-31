Mohan leaves Bharat Petroleum in sixes and sevens

Mohan Raj’s efforts, however, were trumped by right-arm Satish Kumar who starred for Bharat Petroleum with 5/31 to hand them an impressive win. It was a round that was largely dominated by the bowlers, with Friends XI’s off-spinner V Nakul Varshan putting on a five-star display, with 5/20 leaving Fox Trotters stunned in the 104-run win.

There were a few noteworthy batting displays, with MUC’s Mohith Singh smashing an unbeaten 118 while GE T&D India S & RC ‘s Niruban Kumar hit a 120-ball 108.