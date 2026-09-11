Mohammed Siraj finally ends his long search for rhythm at Chepauk

Siraj endured a tough first innings against East Zone, going wicketless and conceding 140 runs without a response, going at touch under six runs an over.

"I'm purely a rhythm bowler. If I'm not in sync, I simply can't explode through the crease,” Siraj revealed, before adding, “Coming off a two-month break straight into a match, my rhythm wasn't quite there.”

Even in Sri Lanka, Siraj was barely effective in Indian Test colours, with just four wickets compared to Prasidh Krishna's seven wickets. Not to forget, the speeds also dropped below 130 kmph.

“That was the struggle in Sri Lanka — my run-up felt disjointed. Some strides were too short, others were too long, and that broke my flow and cost me pace. Out here, everything clicked into place, and the pace followed naturally."

When summoned up to play for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final, Siraj didn’t think twice, taking up the opportunity to regain rhythm and momentum before India’s long run in Tests, starting with New Zealand in November followed by the Australian challenge in January.

“Playing this match helped tremendously. After two months off, your body doesn't react the same way — everything feels a bit slower. Getting through this game got my body moving again and brought my rhythm right back,” he said.