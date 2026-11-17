Shami, who recently retired from Test cricket, will move to RR for Rs 8 crore. He was traded to LSG from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last year for Rs 10 crore.

"Experienced right-arm pacer Mohd Shami will represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season after being traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)," the IPL said in a statement.

"After being acquired for INR 10 crore by LSG, Shami will now move to RR for a revised fee of INR 8 crore."

The 36-year-old Shami will further strengthen RR’s bowling attack with his tremendous skillset and striking ability. The right-arm pacer has 145 wickets from 132 IPL matches so far.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner M Siddharth, known for his accuracy and control, will also move to RR from LSG for his existing fee of Rs 75 lakh.