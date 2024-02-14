Mohammad Nabi replaces Shakib Al Hasan as No.1 ODI all-rounder in ICC rankings

DUBAI: Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi on Wednesday jumped a place to supersede Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan as the No.1 ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings.



Bangladesh's cricketing maestro Shakib Al Hasan held the position of No.1 all-rounder for five years. He hasn’t played for Bangladesh since the 2023 World Cup due to an eye condition, also not able to participate in Bangladesh's white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

It was a gripping showdown in Pallekele as Afghanistan faced Sri Lanka in the opening ODI. Despite early setbacks, Nabi's spectacular innings of 136 at No. 7, accompanied by Azmatullah Omarzai gritty unbeaten 149, provided a glimmer of hope in an uphill chase of 382 runs. Though falling short by 42 runs, Nabi's heroics not only salvaged Afghanistan's innings but also propelled him to the summit of the all-rounder rankings.

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka climbed five positions to occupy 15th following his unbeaten 97 in the second ODI. Pathum Nissanka jumped 10 spots to 18th after his unbeaten 210 in the opening ODI series against Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson went up six places to eighth following his six-wicket haul against South Africa. Additionally, his contributions with the bat elevated his position up two places to 13th on the list for Test all-rounders. among Test all-rounders.

Keshav Maharaj, a left-arm spinner from South Africa, continues to lead the bowlers, with Dilshan Madushanka rising four spots to 33rd and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga gaining 14 spots to equal 26th.