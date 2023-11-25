Mohamed Salah on cusp of joining Ian Rush, Roger Hunt for Liverpool's goal-scoring record

NEW DELHI: Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah is chasing yet another record for the club as the Reds prepare to face Premier League title defenders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Salah currently has 198 goals for the Merseyside club and is just two goals shy of reaching the 200-goal mark. If he is able to score two goals against Manchester City he will become just the fifth Liverpool player to do so in the history of the entire club.

Only four players have previously achieved the remarkable feat for Liverpool which include the likes of Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

Along with this, Salah is also just a strike away from reaching the milestone of 150 goals in the Premier League. Out of 149 goals, two of his strikes came during his time at Chelsea. Not only Salah but the Portuguese forward Diogo Jota is also just one goal away from reaching the mark of 50 for the Reds in all competitions.

Ahead of the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the Egyptian winger. "Of course he can improve, but that is all about consistency in games, but it really is not about that. Why would he be the first into training and the last to leave if he did not want to improve? He gained that experience over the years and he knows much more about the game and positions and he is a completely different player to the boy who arrived here," he said in a pre-match press conference, according to Sky Sports.

Klopp also went on to talk about the importance of the fixture. "Saturday is a big one, no doubt, against the strongest team in the world for the last years. That is a massive task for each football team in the world and for us as well, but we will give it a try anyway."