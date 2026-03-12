MOC extends support to top Indian tennis players

The MOC also recommended the inclusion of Dhakshineswar in TAGG, citing his potential as a strong singles and doubles option for India at the Asian Games.

The youngster has recorded six wins over top-200 players, including a victory over a top-100 opponent. He also delivered a standout performance during India's Davis Cup Qualifiers win over the Netherlands in February, winning both his singles matches against players ranked No. 88 and No. 162 and partnering Bhambri to clinch the decisive doubles tie.

The result helped India progress to the Davis Cup World Group stage.

With Dhakshineswar's inclusion, 12 tennis players are now supported under TAGG, a scheme launched on the lines of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme to assist medal prospects ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.