Mo Salah’s 200th goal takes Liverpool to EPL table top

LONDON: Mohamed Salah netted his 200th goal for Liverpool and Harvey Elliott scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 and go top of the Premier League table after a rip-roaring clash on Saturday.

Liverpool top the standings on 37 points, one ahead of Arsenal who face Aston Villa later on Saturday, after a game that centred on the sending-off of Eagles forward Jordan Ayew for a second yellow card after an innocuous infringement in the 75th minute.

Referee Andrew Madley was in the thick of things throughout the game, doling out eight yellow cards to the home side and denying them a penalty in the first half after being called to the sideline in a VAR review.

Palace eventually took the lead from a penalty in the 57th minute after another lengthy video review found that Jean-Philippe Mateta had been fouled by Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah, and Mateta stroked the ball home from the spot.

Liverpool hadn't managed a single shot on target and was struggling to create chances until Ayew, who was first booked for not retreating from a free kick on the hour mark, was booked again and dismissed in the 75th minute after a harmless-looking challenge.

Salah struck just over one minute later, netting his 200th goal for the club to cancel out Mateta's penalty with Liverpool's first shot on target in the game.

Knowing a win would send them to the top of the league, Liverpool continued to pour forward and their persistence paid off when substitute Elliott rattled in the winner in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to the delight of the travelling fans.

"It was really tough today, but of course when we won the game and I scored a goal it was a great feeling," a delighted Salah told media. "I'm happy for the record, I'm also happy for the team to win the game."

Bournemouth humiliates United 3-0 at home

Manchester United was humiliated 3-0 at home by Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as the pressure ratcheted up once again on manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutchman looked forlorn as he watched on in the teaming Old Trafford rain as his shambolic side were comprehensively outplayed by in-form Bournemouth.

Bournemouth deservedly led at the break thanks to Dominic Solanke’s close-range effort after five minutes.

The hosts were finally beginning to threaten an equaliser in the second half but were floored by two goals in five minutes for Bournemouth -- Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi both scoring with thumping headers as United’s defence went AWOL.

Bournemouth hunted for more goals and were denied a very late fourth when Dango Ouattara bundled through and netted but his effort was ruled out for handball after a VAR check.

Bournemouth’s victory did not flatter them in the slightest and the south coast club have now won four of their last five league games to climb to relative safety in 13th place.

For sixth-placed United it remains one step forward and two steps back as they undid all the good work of their impressive midweek victory over Chelsea.