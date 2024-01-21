MMSC to inaugurate international karting track this year

CHENNAI: India’s latest CIK-approved karting track, measuring about 1.2 Kms, is set for inauguration later this year at the Madras International Circuit premises, Sriperumbudur, according to Madras Motor Sports Club vice president Vicky Chandhok.

Speaking at the MMSC Awards Function here on Saturday when the winners of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle and Car Racing Championsips 2023 were honoured, Chandhok said: “We are proud to announce that the CIK-approved karting track will be inaugurated later this year. The track is being built at a cost of about Rs 16 cr and we have received all the necessary approvals from CIK, the World governing body for karting. This is a natural progression after our MIC race track received Grade-2 certification from FIA.”

Chief guest Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, MRF Tyres, said: “MRF has been India’s leading tyre company for four decades, and continues to be the pioneer in developing and supporting motorsport not just in India, but also globally.

“It is a matter of pride that we won back-to-back European Rally Championship in 2022 and 2023 with tyres developed and manufactured in India. Also, MRF tyre is the choice for events not only in India, but also control tyre World-wide like the FIA South American Rally Championship, and the National Rally championship in Uruguay, Paraguay, Australia and New Zealand.”

Ajit Thomas, President, MMSC, said: “We appreciate the support from MRF Tyres and also TVS and Honda India. We made some upgrades especially with regard to the timing equipment. We hope to inaugurate the CIK-approved international standard karting track later this year.”