MLC franchise keen on signing James Anderson: Report

LONDON: Former England pacer James Anderson could return to T20 cricket after a decade following a Major League Cricket team's interest in hiring his services for the upcoming 2025 season.

The 42-year-old, who retired from international cricket in July, has not played any white-ball cricket since 2019. His last T20 match was the 2014 NatWest Blast final for Lancashire while his last T20 assignment for England was in 2009.

However, "senior figures with at least one MLC team have had their interest pricked by Anderson's comments last month about a return to white-ball cricket," according to a 'BBC Sports' report.

The franchise is looking to hire the services of England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker for the third edition of the T20 league in United States next year.

The short stint in MLC could make Anderson, who took 704 wickets in 188 Tests, richer by 135,000 pounds (approx 1,49,00,000)

Last month, Anderson had said he is "still fit enough" to continue his cricket career and will consider a move into white-ball cricket.

"There's definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I've not played any franchise stuff before. Watching The Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there," he had said.

However, Anderson has made it clear he will continue his role as fast-bowling mentor in England's series against Pakistan in October and also plans to join the national team for the Test series in New Zealand in December.

MLC is set to expand from 19 to 34 games starting from the third edition.

The likes of Australian captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head were part of the second edition.