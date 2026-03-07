Mix of Rugby and Soccer: Ahead of final, Black Caps relax playing "Donny Ball"

Ahead of New Zealand's high-profile T20 World Cup final against hosts and firm favourites India, the Black Caps also had a unique fun activity game ahead of the net session which involved country's national sport Rugby and also soccer.

It also had a quirky name attached to it -- "Donny Ball" -- coined after team's strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson, who introduced it to the players. So the game has three sets of team -- five player each, who would be confined in a square made up of fielding cones.

Each team will have one rugby ball and one soccer ball (football). One player each from teams would simultaneously kick the rugby ball and soccer ball on half-volley randomly towards any of the other two teams.