Mithun Manhas, Venkatesh Prasad inaugurate Sunil Joshi Pavilion at KSCA Stadium in Hubli

BCCI President Mithun Manhas and KSCA chief Venkatesh Prasad officially inaugurated the pavilion named after Sunil Joshi during the Ranji Trophy Final between Jammu & Kashmir and eight-time champions Karnataka.

Joshi, who was accompanied by his wife Ravneet, became emotional during the inauguration ceremony, which was also attended by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, the former Karnataka chief minister.

"A name in the pavilion that I never would have imagined this would come one day. I thank KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad, Sintosh Menon... A lot of commitment, which I have gone through the last so many years; that's the recognition today, and even if I can inspire one more player from here, then this stand will have a good meaning," Joshi told the media.