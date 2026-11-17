Anusri produced the best long jump (4.74m) to sandwich her 8.9-second effort in the 60m, and 27.71m ball throw to lead an ARV Sports Academy sweep in the girls U15 event. K Oviya, and 13-year-old Diya Bihani (BV Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram School) finished second and third at the event on Saturday, clocking 8.7 seconds each.

“It is a year-long event actually, the schools first top regional final, and from thereon, they reach the city final where they compete with other schools. We would like to educate teachers so that they can give it back to the children, so it is all about nurturing a sporting ecosystem,” Daniel Schenker, CEO, Dspowerparts and co-founder of UBS Athletics Kids Cup told DT Next, the official print media partner for the competition’s Chennai chapter.

“Chennai was always on our cards, there’s a culture for sport here, and you can see it in the turnout. We just tried to encourage the talents through our event,” he added.

M Thamizhini (St Raphel’s Girls HSS) missed out on a possible podium finish in the girls’ 15-year-old event despite producing the best ball throw (39.42m) because she had a no mark in the long jump event.

“We were discussing [about such events] with the SDAT [Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu], and we are discussing with CM C. Joseph Vijay and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna to build towards the 2036 Dream Olympics programme, and we are in constant touch with them. Their support has been excellent for us,” Raja. P Arumugam, former UN professional for 30 years, who played an integral role in hosting this event, told DT Next.