CHENNAI: G Chandrasekharan Mithran (Nellai Nadar Matriculation School) and R Anusri (ARV Sports Academy) emerged the top all-round performers in the Chennai City Finals of the UBS Athletics Kids Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.
The duo logged 2012 points and 1609 points respectively in the boys and girls U15 competition, in a final that had around 450 children take part, having made it through the Chennai City Qualifiers, which was held on October 10 (Saturday).
Ironically, Mithran, who is an avid football fan was persuaded by his school to get into athletics, and it worked out well for him in ball throw, where he measured 61.32m to claim top prize. He wasn’t among the top five performers either in the 60m sprint or the long jump.
Anusri produced the best long jump (4.74m) to sandwich her 8.9-second effort in the 60m, and 27.71m ball throw to lead an ARV Sports Academy sweep in the girls U15 event. K Oviya, and 13-year-old Diya Bihani (BV Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram School) finished second and third at the event on Saturday, clocking 8.7 seconds each.
“It is a year-long event actually, the schools first top regional final, and from thereon, they reach the city final where they compete with other schools. We would like to educate teachers so that they can give it back to the children, so it is all about nurturing a sporting ecosystem,” Daniel Schenker, CEO, Dspowerparts and co-founder of UBS Athletics Kids Cup told DT Next, the official print media partner for the competition’s Chennai chapter.
“Chennai was always on our cards, there’s a culture for sport here, and you can see it in the turnout. We just tried to encourage the talents through our event,” he added.
M Thamizhini (St Raphel’s Girls HSS) missed out on a possible podium finish in the girls’ 15-year-old event despite producing the best ball throw (39.42m) because she had a no mark in the long jump event.
“We were discussing [about such events] with the SDAT [Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu], and we are discussing with CM C. Joseph Vijay and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna to build towards the 2036 Dream Olympics programme, and we are in constant touch with them. Their support has been excellent for us,” Raja. P Arumugam, former UN professional for 30 years, who played an integral role in hosting this event, told DT Next.
A total of 450 children from 48 schools came through the qualifiers which had seen 80,000 contestants from nearly 450 schools. First Indian pole vaulter to win an Asian Games medal, Baranica Elangovan, 100m hurdler Nandini Kongan and Sadhana Ravi, national junior champion in long jump and triple jump also gave valuable inputs to the kids at the event.
Boys (15 years): 1. GC Mithran (Nellai Nadar Matriculation School) 2012 points (60m: 7.9s; LJ: 5.35m; BT: 61.32m); 2. B Lithrasan (Nellai Nadar Matriculation School) 1927; 3. Kishore K Kumar (Vidya Ratna PTS Matriculation School) 1880; Girls (15 years): 1. R Anusri (ARV Sports Academy) 1609 (8.9, 4.74, 27.71); 2. K Oviya (ARV Sports Academy) 1411; 3. Kalaiselvi (ARV Sports Academy) 1254
Boys (14 years): 1. Bathula Charan (Nellai Nadar Matriculation School) 1912 (7.9, 5.60, 48.97); 2. Md. Ayan Kamil (Sai Ram Sports & Fitness Academy) 1823; 3. Gowtham Adithiya (SB Vijaya Reddiar Matriculation School) 1697; Girls (14 years): 1. Neha (Sai Ram Sports & Fitness Academy) 1380; 2. Benice Joy (MCC Campus Matriculation School) 1286; 3. A Subasri (ARV Sports Academy) 1225
Boys (13 years): 1. Kanisha (Sai Ram Sports & Fitness Academy) 1502 (8.4; 4.62; 38.98); Yugan (Sri Sankara Vidyasharamam MHSS) 1468; 3. L Sanjai (Vidya Ratna PTS Matriculation School) 1434. Girls (13 years): 1. Diya Bihani (BV Bhavan’s Rajaji Visdyasharam School) 1403 (8.7, 4.22, 18.99); 2. Janie Sarah (Rosary MHSS) 1339; 3. S Priyadarshini (Vidya Ratna PTS Matriculation School) 1290
Boys (12 years): 1. Glorious Immanuel Vibin (MCC Campus Matriculation School) 1871 (7.7, 5.42, 43.76); 2. SM Thanish (St. Vincent MHSS) 1284; 3. G Niklesh (Vidya Ratna PTS Matriculation School) 1170. Girls (12 years): 1.Saara Kulsam (Sai Ram Sports & Fitness Academy) 1178 (9.1, 3.78, 16.75); 2. Edlyn Joy (MCC Campus Matriculation School) 1147; 3. SSS Samantha Srimathi (ARV Sports Academy) 1116
Boys (11 years): 1. Navi Dhardhan (MCC Campus Matriculation School) 1109 (9.1, 4.02, 27.25); 2. A Hemakumaran (Saraswathi HSS) 949; 3. Vishal RV Krishna (Sherwood Hall SSS) 901.
Girls (11 years): 1. Jeslin Sallie (Rosary MHSS) 1064 (9.7, 3.38, 22.31); 2. D Tharuniya (Rosary MHSS) 977; 3. Nithya Sri (MCC Primary MHSS) 899
Boys (10 years): 1. Shrinandan Balaji (Chinmaya Vidyalaya) 1072 (9.6, 3.66, 34.25); 2. Nihaal Basha (Sai Ram Sports & Fitness Academy) 986; 3. M Sachin (SB Vijaya Reddiar Matriculation HSS) 898. Girls (10 years): 1. Sai Roshni (BV Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram School) 1104 (10.3, 3.81, 25.48); 2. M Mafelda (TST Raja) 672; 3. S Midhushi (BV Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyasharam School) 651
Boys (9 years): 1. S Koushik (Vidya Ratna PTS Matriculation School) 740 (10.7, 3.18, 27.78); Arish Raj (Bala Saravana Vidyalaya Matriculation School) 695; 3. K Sai Mrutyunjay (Sri Sankara Senior School) 610, Girls (9 years): 1. S Charshana (TST Raja) 709 (10.6, 2.93, 15.28); 2. Rina (Rosary MHSS) 644; 3. Sanamika (ARV Sports Academy) 563
Boys (8 years): 1. Md Shakir (Alnoor NSKS Nursery & Primary School) 686 (10.1, 2.84, 22.02); 2. Kavin SM Devan (Sherwood Hall SSS) 665; 3. R Nithin Samathan (ARV Sports Academy) 660 ; Girls (8 years): 1. C Sadhana (SB Vijaya Reddiar MHSS) 449 (11.6, 2.52, 11.48); 2. Tejas Sri (Rosary MHSS) 431; 3. Nikitha (Rosary MHSS) 424
Boys (7 years): 1. B Kavin (MCC Primary MHSS) 697 (9.9, 3.03, 18.39); 2. Kavin Sai (KRM Public School) 446; 3. S Samuel (Hope Foundation) 364; Girls (7 years): 1. S Yaksha Sri (ARV Sports Academy) 483 (11.8, 2.61, 13.23) and Tejasri (Rosary MHSS) 483 (12.5, 3,01, 11.27); 3. J Yazhini (Sai Ram Sports & Fitness Academy) 360