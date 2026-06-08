Mithali, Anjum among former captains in Women’s T20 World Cup star-studded commentary panel

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a top-tier, female-led commentary team for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, showcasing the range of expertise, experience, and impact fuelling the global expansion of women’s cricket.
The commentary team includes for captains and international stars Mithali Raj, Tash Farrant, Anjum Chopra, Simon Doull, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sana Mir, Isobel Joyce, and Katey Martin.
The line-up also consists several ICC World Cup winners with direct experience of triumphs on cricket’s biggest stages. Mel Jones and Julia Price were part of Australia’s winning ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup team, while Stacy-Ann King was a member of the West Indies squad that won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
Isa Guha and Ebony Rainford-Brent both achieved success with England’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup-winning team and also played in the squad that secured the first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009, the last edition held in England. In the men’s game, Matthew Hayden is a two-time ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup champion, while Dinesh Karthik and Carlos Brathwaite each hold ICC Men’s T20 World Cup titles with India and West Indies, respectively.
The lineup features some of the most well-known and respected voices in modern cricket commentary. Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, and Ian Smith, whose commentary contributed to the legendary broadcast of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s, will come together again at another major event in England, offering decades of expertise and perspective.
Joining the lineup are experienced presenters and broadcasters, including Charles Dagnall, Natalie Germanos, Alan Wilkins, Laura McGoldrick, Jatin Sapru, Kass Naidoo, Raunak Kapoor, and Ali Mitchell. They have contributed to narrating some of the most unforgettable moments in sports and will deliver their distinctive insight, energy, and storytelling to audiences this summer.
Bringing together ICC World Cup winners, former international captains, accomplished broadcasters, and some of the most respected voices in cricket, the commentary team will deliver expert analysis, insights, and stories across all 33 matches. The tournament begins on June 12 with England versus Sri Lanka and concludes with the final at Lord’s on July 5.
Mel Jones, speaking of the upcoming stint, said, “This is the biggest ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ever, and it feels like a real milestone for the game. This tournament is a fitting celebration of how far women's cricket has come, and through our broadcast, fans everywhere will experience the skill, drama and emotion that continue to drive the sport forward.”
Meanwhile, former India captain Mithali Raj said, “The depth of talent across the 12 competing teams is remarkable. Wherever you look, there are world-class players capable of producing moments that can define a tournament, and I can't wait to share those moments with the world.”
England great Isa Guha said, “All of the host cities and venues provide a wonderful stage for an event of this magnitude, which will be reflected both in the stadium and on broadcast. Fans will experience world-class cricket in some of the most iconic settings our sport has to offer.”
Former England men’s captain Nasser Hussain stated, “The passion surrounding women’s cricket, and the breadth of talent across the world, has never been stronger. The players taking the field this summer will help shape the future of the game and inspire the next generation to follow in their footsteps.”
Former Kiwi international Katey Martin expressed, “The players competing this summer have the chance to leave a lasting impact that goes beyond the sport. The performances and stories we witness will inspire young girls from every corner of the globe to pick up a bat or ball for years to come.”
Ian Bishop, the voice behind some of the best commentary calls, mentioned, “Every ICC event creates moments that live on long after the trophy is lifted, and this tournament has all the ingredients to produce memories that will be remembered by fans for generations. It is a privilege to help tell the stories of the players who will inspire the next generation to dream bigger than ever before.”