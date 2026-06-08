Mithali, Anjum among former captains in Women’s T20 World Cup star-studded commentary panel

The lineup features some of the most well-known and respected voices in modern cricket commentary. Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, and Ian Smith, whose commentary contributed to the legendary broadcast of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s, will come together again at another major event in England, offering decades of expertise and perspective.

Joining the lineup are experienced presenters and broadcasters, including Charles Dagnall, Natalie Germanos, Alan Wilkins, Laura McGoldrick, Jatin Sapru, Kass Naidoo, Raunak Kapoor, and Ali Mitchell. They have contributed to narrating some of the most unforgettable moments in sports and will deliver their distinctive insight, energy, and storytelling to audiences this summer.

Bringing together ICC World Cup winners, former international captains, accomplished broadcasters, and some of the most respected voices in cricket, the commentary team will deliver expert analysis, insights, and stories across all 33 matches. The tournament begins on June 12 with England versus Sri Lanka and concludes with the final at Lord’s on July 5.