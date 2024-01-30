Mitchell Starc turns 34: Top 5 spells of Australia pacer

NEW DELHI: Australia's star pacer, who has been ruling the world with his sheer pace, on Tuesday turned 34. Starc is one of the most accomplished players in the history of the game, and he shows no signs of slowing down.The Australia pacer has had a terrific year winning the WTC Final and the ODI World Cup in 2023. The fast bowler's achievements have helped Australia become a power in situations when even the smallest advantage is available to pacers. As Mitchell Starc celebrates his 34th birthday today, we take a look at some of his top bowling spells.

6/28 vs New Zealand, 2015 Starc had one of the best bowling spells in ODI history, recording 6/28 against New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup. Starc's superb bowling kept Australia alive in the low-scoring game till the last ball.

6/50 vs Sri Lanka, 2016 The speedster has his best Test bowling stats in the second game against Sri Lanka in 2016. In the second innings, the left-arm bowler took six wickets while giving only 50 runs. Overall, Starc took nine wickets in that game. Starc's prowess with the ball was in futile, as Australia suffered a 229-run loss.

4/20 vs West Indies, 2022 Mitchell Starc produced his greatest T20I bowling stats in the second match against the West Indies in October 2022. Starc's excellent statistics of 4/20 limited the Caribbean opponents to 147. Australia won the match by 31 runs.

8/73 vs South Australia, 2017 Starc's greatest first-class bowling stats came against South Australia in a 2017 Sheffield Shield match. The New South Wales bowler took eight wickets while giving 73 runs in the second innings, helping his team win by six wickets.