Resuming the final day at 119 for two, still 233 runs behind India's first-innings total, New Zealand lost two well-set overnight batters in

Devon Conway (65) and Rachin Ravindra (37), with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna striking in the opening session.

Anshul Kamboj then dismissed Tom Blundell (15 off 54 balls), the only wicket to fall in the second session as India struggled to make further inroads.

A costly fielding lapse by Akash Deep gave Mitchell a reprieve when the pacer failed to collect the ball cleanly, missing a run-out opportunity.

Mitchell made the most of the reprieve, remaining unbeaten on 49 off 186 balls. First-innings centurion Phillips also stayed unbeaten on 26 off 126 balls as the duo batted out 259 deliveries to secure the draw, with New Zealand finishing at 239 for five in 120 overs.