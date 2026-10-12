Mission Olympic Wing will produce multiple Olympic medallists from Army: COAS

"It is my firm belief that in the coming Olympic Games, meeting the athletes today gives me full confidence that many of them will finish on the podium and win gold, silver and bronze medals for our country at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics," Seth added.

Some of the most prominent Asiad success stories for the Army were distance runner Gulveer Singh, who won two silver (1500m and 10,000) and a bronze medal (5000m), trap shooter Neeru Dhanda (individual and mixed team gold, women's team silver) and marathon runner Sawan Barwal, who became the first indian in 44 years to win a marathon medal with his silver.

Seth urged people to continue encouraging athletes.

"It is the duty of all us countrymen to keep encouraging them at all times because winning every time might not be possible. I won't say that participating is enough — participating is important, but along with participating, winning a medal is also important," he said.

"I would like to state once again that we will continue to encourage them, and it is my firm belief that through their hard work and dedication, they will not only bring glory to the Indian Army but will also raise the flag of India even higher on the world stage."