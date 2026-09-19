Missed Jaspal sir a lot: Manu Bhaker after emotional Asian Games opening ceremony

"Missed Jaspal sir a lot today, he was a flagbearer at the Asian Games. It was indeed an emotional day without his presence by my side," Bhaker said after the ceremony here.

Rana, a celebrated shooter and coach, died on June 12 at the age of 49. He played a key role in Bhaker's career and guided her to two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old shooter had earlier recalled how Rana's influence had shaped her approach to opening ceremonies at multi-sport events.